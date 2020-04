Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Joyce (Branscom) Tracy, 88, died January 30th in Lakewood, CO. Preceded in death by husband, Jack Tracy and parents Ella (Rockenbach) and William (Bill) Branscom of Walton, NE. Graveside service Wednesday, April 15th at 1:30 pm, Eagle NE cemetary. All family & friends welcome.