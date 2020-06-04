Joyce Arlene (Fisher) Ryan

Joyce Ryan passed away on June 1, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. She was born to Moya (Wilson) and Marion Fisher on April 5, 1930. At a young age, she was blessed with loving step-parents in Earl Morris and Alyce Fisher, as well as 4 brothers. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. Joyce retired from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission after a 31-year career that she loved and where she made friendships that lasted her lifetime. After retirement, she spent many years as a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Joyce was a longtime member of Bethany Women's Club and Deborah Circle through 1st United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years.