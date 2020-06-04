Joyce Arlene (Fisher) Ryan
April 5, 1930 - June 1, 2020
Joyce Ryan passed away on June 1, 2020, in Lincoln, NE. She was born to Moya (Wilson) and Marion Fisher on April 5, 1930. At a young age, she was blessed with loving step-parents in Earl Morris and Alyce Fisher, as well as 4 brothers. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. Joyce retired from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission after a 31-year career that she loved and where she made friendships that lasted her lifetime. After retirement, she spent many years as a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Joyce was a longtime member of Bethany Women's Club and Deborah Circle through 1st United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years.
She is survived by son John Ryan and wife, Kim, of Bennet, NE; their children Amy (Josh) Wheatley of Palmyra, NE and Kyle (Jennifer) Ryan of Mason City, IA, Jim Ryan and wife, Rhonda of Lincoln, their children Jamie (Dane) Kvittem of Lincoln, Nicholas (Tosca) Ryan of Lincoln, Rebecca Warner of Omaha and Suzanne Warner of Omaha, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers and her nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law, Jack Ryan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (2000) and grandson, Joseph (2017). Joyce was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be sorely missed but we will cherish our memories of her.
Graveside services will be at Fairview Cemetery at 84th and Adams on Monday, June 8th at 10 a.m. Memorials to Friendship Home in care of Roper and Sons at 4300 “O” Street, Lincoln, NE. 68510. Online condolences and “Hugs from Home” can be sent to Roper and Sons at roperandsons.com.
