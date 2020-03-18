Joyce Ann Ozolins

Joyce lost her battle with brain cancer on 3-15-20, but she never quit fighting. She married the love of her life, John, on 4-19-74. They were also best friends. Joyce had only one child, her daughter, and one grandson, who she loved to spoil. Joyce spent all her time devoted to her family. She was the ultimate skateboard mom and grandma, and proud soccer grandma, supporting all of her daughter's and grandson's interests. Joyce loved nurturing and being with family above all else.