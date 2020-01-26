Joyce Ann Chubbuck, departed this life on January 4, 2020, days before her 72nd birthday. Joyce was born in Lincoln, NE on January 18, 1948. She was the 6th in line of 7 children born to Glen and Florence (Wilding) Swenson. She attended Huntington elementary and Dawes Junior High where she met and kept lifelong friends. Joyce retired after 15 years of employment with Lincoln Public Schools as a bus-para for special needs children whom she loved. There she developed special enduring friendships as well. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.