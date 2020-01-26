January 18, 1948 - January 4, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Joyce Ann Chubbuck, departed this life on January 4, 2020, days before her 72nd birthday. Joyce was born in Lincoln, NE on January 18, 1948. She was the 6th in line of 7 children born to Glen and Florence (Wilding) Swenson. She attended Huntington elementary and Dawes Junior High where she met and kept lifelong friends. Joyce retired after 15 years of employment with Lincoln Public Schools as a bus-para for special needs children whom she loved. There she developed special enduring friendships as well. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Jim; Sons, Mike, Troy and Jason (Melissa), Lincoln; Grandchildren, Arlo Chubbuck and Keanan Chubbuck, Lincoln; Brothers, Earl, Lincoln; Bill (Diana), Hastings; Gary, Lincoln; Ron (Rebela), Lincoln; Sister, Sharon, Lincoln; Numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Pat Swenson; Brother-in-law, Dee Dee Durham; Sisters-in-law, Myrt Swenson and Judy Swenson.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday, February 2nd from 1 to 4 pm at the VFW Post# 3606, 3340 West "A" Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials in care of the family. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.