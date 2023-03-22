Joyce A. Roggenkamp

August 17, 1935 - March 20, 2023

Joyce A. Roggenkamp, 87 of Lincoln, passed away March 20, 2023. Joyce was born on August 17, 1935 in Norman, Nebraska to Chris and Hilma (Pearson) Virden. She married Ron Roggenkamp on October 23, 1954, at St Anne's Catholic Church in Campbell, Nebraska. They made their home in Lincoln since 2000 and prior to that they were in Falls City where she worked at the Falls City Journal and Falls City Cable. Joyce was a member of St John the Apostle Catholic Church.

Joyce is survived by her son Richard Roggenkamp and daughter Roxann Roggenkamp and step grandchildren Jeff (wife Amy) Wiese and Kim (husband Ryun) Theobald; step great grandchildren Koen, Kiffin, Keegan, Kash and Andrew; 2 nieces and 6 great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, daughter-in-law Theresa Roggenkamp, sisters Ardyce Schwenka and Lorraine Downey, brother Cloyd Virden, great grandson Henry Wiese.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 24, 2023 at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St in Lincoln with Fr Lyle Johnson celebrating the Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday with the family present from 6 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com