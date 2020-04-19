Joy Lenore Speidell

Joy was involved in her children's activities in elementary, junior high, and high school. She additionally enjoyed many travels and adventures with her children in their adult years. She was a voracious reader of books, and the internet, always inquisitive, constantly learning to improve her knowledge as a person and mother. Joy loved all kinds of gardening and was a veritable green thumb. Joy was an avid crocheter, knitter and was very creative with crafts, drying flowers, and painting.

She loved music and some of her favorite artists were Neil Diamond, Maroon 5, and Barbra Streisand. Church hymns were also much loved by Joy. She enjoyed the theater and attended many theatrical and musical productions with her children (Wicked, Jersey Boys, Lion King, and Phantom of the Opera to name a few).

Joy participated with her two daughters (cancer survivors) in area cancer groups and activities such as Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, and Project Pink'd.

Joy was a very loving and compassionate person and mother who was always humble and generous in her life. She was very proud of her children as students, athletes, and successful individuals who were extremely proud of their Mom and her continual support in each one's lives. Joy's children, family and friends will always carry sweet memories of her in their lives.

Joy is survived by her four children, Jeffrey, Gregory, Jennifer and Harvey, her grandchildren, Serge and Audrey Gould (Jeffrey), Alex and Haley Gould (Gregory), Christopher Bilslend (Gwendolyn); and great grandchild, Teagan Bilslend (Christopher). Preceded in death by Delbert Gould, former husband; Gwendolyn Bilslend, eldest daughter; Dallas Bilslend, grandchild; sister Gail; brother John; and by her parents Richard and Fordyce Speidell. www.kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Speidell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.