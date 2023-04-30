Josie Marie Moore, 31, of Lincoln passed away on April 26, 2023.
Visitation will be Monday, May 1, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Family will be present 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. both at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, and Tuesday 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Josie’s Life at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Place, 1111 Old Cheney Rd. Burial will follow at Cheney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Family for later designation.
