September 23, 1996 - December 2, 2020

Joshua Peter Brumm of Avon, Colorado, originally from Seward, was born on September 23rd, 1996 to Scott and Lynn (Baden) Brumm in Lincoln, NE. Joshua attended St. John Lutheran School in Seward, Nebraska from Kindergarten through eighth grade. He then went to Seward High School, graduating in 2015. Following high school, Joshua attended Concordia University in Seward.

In 2019, Joshua moved to Colorado to work at a ski resort as a snowboard instructor, which he greatly enjoyed. Joshua enjoyed many years of performing in various choirs, musicals, plays, and theatre. He also loved playing guitar, listening to music, and gaming with friends. Joshua spent three summers as a camp counselor at Camp Omega, Minnesota; Camp Perkins, Idaho; and Camp Southern Ground, Georgia. This past summer, Joshua volunteered as a Special Olympics coach, assisting with the cycling team.