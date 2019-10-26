August 17, 1981 - October 23, 2019
Joshua E Miller, age 38, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Joshua was born August 17, 1981 to Larry & Angie (Kosmicki) Miller. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his son, Cayden Miller, his parents, brother Steven Miller. Grandma, Patricia Miller, 7 cousins and extended family and friends. Preceded in death by Great Grandma Henderson, his Grandfather Miller and Grandma Kosmicki.
Visitation: Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Plymounth Congregational Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502. lincolnfh.com