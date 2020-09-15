Josephus Neal, 78, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on September 12, 2020. Mr. Neal was born March 6, 1942 in Brownsville, TN to Judson & Marie (Douglas) Neal. Joe owned his own construction company and loved building things with his own hands and his own ideas. Joe was a hunter and fisherman and was active in the community. Always there with a helping hand and a wisecrack or five. He was deeply invested in his family and loved nothing more than to see everyone with full bellies and smiles on their faces.