March 10, 2020
Josephine Fritsch, 91, of Lincoln, passed away March 10, 2020. Survivors include husband Dr. John H. Fritsch of Lincoln, Sons Dr. Michael Fritsch of Indianapolis, IN and Dr. Thomas (Sara) Fritsch of Wahoo, daughter Dr. Ursula Fritsch of San Francisco, CA. and 8 grandchildren.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the future. Arrangements: Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
