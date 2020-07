Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joseph Ray Tenopir, lifelong Crete resident, age 68, passed away on July 25, 2020. Memorial services: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Casual attire or bib overalls are suggested. Face masks are required. Memorials are in care of the family for future designation. www.kunclfh.com.