August 19, 2019
Joseph R. Bruno, 81, of Lincoln, passed away on August 19, 2019. Joseph was born in Omaha in 1938 to Angela (Circo) Bruno and Joseph Bruno. Joseph grew up near 6th and Pierce, which was known as Little Italy. He attended Train Elementary School and graduated from Tech High School. Joseph married Mary “JoAnn” (Bolinger) Bruno on September 6, 1958 and later moved to Lincoln where they raised their four children: Kathy, Michael, David, and Daniel.
Joseph was employed with Allstate Insurance as an agent for over 30 years where he developed many lasting friendships. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joseph especially enjoyed playing cribbage and crane machine games, working projects with friends, watching Husker football, vacationing in Branson, Mo., supporting the Knights of Columbus and the Boy Scouts, and was actively involved in The Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church.
Survivors include wife JoAnn, daughter Kathleen (Oliver) Jones of Omaha, sons: Michael (Marlise) Bruno of Thornton, Colo., David Bruno of Lincoln, Daniel (Margueritte) Bruno of Highland Park, Ill. Twelve grandchildren: Stephanie, Sara, Sairon, Angela, Kelsi, Katelyn, Joseph, Abraham, Peyton, Riley, Josiah, Abigail; eight great-grandchildren, his sister Tina Thornburg of Omaha, and many nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Angela Bruno, sisters: Rose Bradley, Mary (Carl) Longnecker, Josephine (Aldo) D'Agosto; and brothers: Samuel (Jenny) Bruno and Anthony Bruno.
Visitation will be from 6-7:30 pm, followed by a rosary at 7:30 pm on Thursday, August 22, at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 23, at the Cathedral followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Justin Wylie officiating. Memorials will benefit Boy Scout Troop 54. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
