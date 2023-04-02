Joseph Pospichal

March 25, 2023

Joseph Pospichal, age 91 of Lincoln, NE was born at his boyhood home in Crete, NE to Josef and Marie (Cernoch) Pospichal and passed away at Tabitha-in-Crete March 25, 2023, with family by his side. Joe graduated from Crete High School where he was active in sports, school plays and a member of Honor Society. He became an accomplished gymnastic competitor with the Crete Sokol gymnastic team. Joe attended Doane College and in 1950 enlisted in the 173rd Fighter Squadron of the 8th Air Force Nebraska Air National Guard at Lincoln, NE.

During the Korean War, he was stationed at Dow A.F.B. In Bangor, Maine during which time the group was transferred to the 10th Air Force in the 132nd Fighter/Bomber wing. The group was then transferred to Alexandria A.F.B. In Louisiana. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and after active duty he served in the Nebraska Air National Guard for several years. He obtained a business degree at the University of Nebraska and took a position with the University in the purchasing department and retired after 30 years.

Joe married his high school sweetheart Janice Belka in 1951 and moved to a farm in Seward County where he started farming. They lived on the farm for 45 years and raised their family, daughter Linda and son Todd. Joe contributed many hours as a board member of the Camden School District, Crete Public Schools, the Camden Cemetery Board and the Milford Farmers Cooperative. Joe and Jan moved to Lincoln upon retirement, then to Kimberling City, MO for 10 years, to return to Lincoln to be near the kids.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Jan, parents, infant son Michael, grandson Eric Pospichal and sister Marie Obriecht. He is survived by his daughter Linda (Dennis) Biggerstaff and son Todd (Janice), 4 grandsons, 3 step-grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Loving, heartfelt thanks to the staff at Tabitha-in-Crete for their professional and compassionate care. Thanks also to the experienced HoriSun Hospice team.

Cremation, no visitation. Graveside services at Riverside Cemetery in Crete, NE at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to continue maintaining Camden Cemetery near their farm home in Seward County. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com