June 1, 1963 - August 14, 2019
Joseph Javier Juarez, 56, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home. Born and raised in Lincoln, the third child to Jose C. and Julia (Rios) Juarez on June 1, 1963; he was a lifelong resident of Lincoln and parishioner of Sacred Heart Church.
Joseph attended Sacred Heart School, later graduating from Lincoln High School in 1981. Through a mutual friend, he met Amy Beecham, his lifelong partner and mother to his daughter Rebecca. Joseph served in the Army National Guard. He began his career at the United States Postal Service in 1986.
He retired in 2018 after 32 years of service. Joseph enjoyed hobbies such as planting a garden every summer, grilling, and traveling. To know Joseph was to know a man of incredible work ethic, a loyal and dependable father, brother, son, uncle, godfather, and a generous friend. He enjoyed family and friends, making time to celebrate not only on holidays, but whenever possible. He was a man of faith and placed his family as his number one priority.
He is survived by his father, Jose Juarez, daughter, Rebecca Beecham, and siblings, Greg Juarez, Julie Fredrickson, Victor Juarez, Patricia Falgoust, and Marcela Rivera. Joseph is preceded in death by his mother, Julia (Rios) Juarez, sister, Emilia Juarez, and life partner, Amy Beecham.
Viewing will be held 5:00-7:00 and Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Metcalf funeral Home 245 N. 27TH Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 3128 S. Street, Lincoln,NE.
Memorials may be given to Joseph's daughter Rabecca for future designation. Please join the family following the service for a luncheon at Joseph's house 2929 R Street, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com
