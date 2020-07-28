Joseph G. Carr
Joseph G. Carr

Joseph G. Carr

February 12, 1941 - July 24, 2020

Joseph G. Carr, 79, of Wahoo, NE, entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family in Wahoo, NE. He was born February 12, 1941 in Auburn, NE.

Funeral Service, Thurs. (7/30/2020) 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W 8th St., Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Wed. (7/29/2020) 5-8 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

