Joseph D. Soukup, age 76 years, of Dwight, born November 4, 1943, passed away August 16, 2020. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight; Visitation resumes 6-7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m.Thursday, August 20, at Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight.. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Father Raymond Jansen will be celebrating the Mass. Graveside service and interment: Assumption Catholic Cemetery following the Mass. Memorials to the Soukup family for future designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com