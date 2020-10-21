Joseph D. Palensky

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Fr. Jamie Hottovy will Celebrate. Service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/butherus-maser-love-livestream-105603761223856 . Interment will be at 11:30 am in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. The family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 PM followed by the rosary at 7:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.