March 13, 1929 - October 18, 2020
Joseph D. Palensky, 91, of Lincoln, died on October 18, 2020. Joe was born March 13, 1929 to Joseph F. and Emma (Kohout) Palensky in Prague, NE. He attended school in Rescue, NE. Joe joined the Army in 1951 and was PFC, he fought in the Korean war which earned him the Korean Service Medal, 2 Bronze Service Stars and the United Service Nations medal, he was discharged in 1953.
On April 22, 1953 he married the love of his life Adeline Trouba. Joe was a member of the VFW Post 31, DAV, American Legion Post 3 and The Knights of Columbus. Before retiring to spend time with his wife and sons Joe was a painter for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 25 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, restoring mustangs, spending time with kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, and the occasional trip to the casinos.
Joe is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law; Ken (Ligsi) Palensky, David (May) Palensky, Daryl (Pam) Palensky, Ron (Lisa) Palensky; grandchildren, Dori Palensky, Jill (Stephen) Brindley, Wendy Lowery, Margaux (John) Pinkston, Cassie Palensky, Gray Palensky, Marc (Tabby) Palensky, Cydney (Jason) Ludlow, Daryl (Zach) Kubik; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother Don (Joyce) Palensky; brothers-in-law; Marvin (Jean) Trouba, Duane (Paulette) Trouba; sisters-in-law, Bonnie & Phyllis Trouba; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Adeline; parents and 2 sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Fr. Jamie Hottovy will Celebrate. Service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/butherus-maser-love-livestream-105603761223856 . Interment will be at 11:30 am in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. The family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 PM followed by the rosary at 7:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
