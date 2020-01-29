Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Joseph Chaput, of Lincoln passed away January 21, 2020. Service will be held at 2 pm Friday, January 31, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N 45th Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joe Chaput family for future designation. Condolences in care of Aspen Aftercare, 4822 Cleveland Ave, Lincoln, NE 68505. https://aspenaftercare.com/obituary/joseph-p-chaput/