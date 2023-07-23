Joseph Benjamin Elliott

August 7, 1966 - July 6, 2023

Joseph Benjamin Elliott, 56, of Lincoln, NE, died July 6, 2023, after battling cancer.

He is survived by his parents, Bud and Ann Elliott, of Raymond; sisters: Diane (Agris) Taurins, Karen (Gaylord) Stege, Amy (Steve) Chesley; nieces and nephews;and many friends.

Joe loved music, especially that of Barbra Streisand and Sarah Brightman. He was an amazing cook and enjoyed good food with family and friends. In recent years, Joe enjoyed nothing more than finding treasures in thrift stores and garage sales, often accompanied by one of his sisters.

Joe was also a talented artist with paintings shown at the Metro Gallery in Lincoln. He always had cats and especially cared for those with special needs.

Joe will be missed for his wicked sense of humor, and extraordinary fashion stylings.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.