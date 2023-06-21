Joseph Battiste Jr.

February 24, 1936 - June 15, 2023

Joseph Battiste Jr., 87, of Lincoln passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2023. He was born February 24, 1936 in Warren, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (Chicone) Battiste Sr. Joseph lived in Huntington Park, California until the age of twelve and then moved to Niles, Ohio for two years. He then made Lincoln his home. He attended Everett and Lincoln High School until he quit and joined the United States Marine Corps, spending twelve months in Korea.

Joseph was employed at American Stores, Lincoln General Hospital and Cooks as a maintenance supervisor until retirement in 2000. He married Beverly on February 09, 1974 and brought her two daughters, Wendy and Justina into their union. Joseph loved being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed many hobbies including mustangs, trains, hot wheels, belt buckles, Texaco truck banks, and most of all, his time with Beverly wintering in their fifth wheel in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada for eight years.

Family members include his children, Dan (Rebecca) Johnson, Hickman, Wendy Nelson, Lincoln, Justina (Brian) Ziemann, Hickman; grandchildren; Derrick (Ali) Nelson, Drake (Ginger) Nelson, Dawnelle (Alan) Persinger, Chaddwick (Erica) Ziemann, Chauncey (Taylor) Ziemann and Chanasei Ziemann. Preceded in death by wife Beverly, granddaughter Chaznei Ziemann, parents, sister Faline Battiste, and brothers, Vincent and Leslie Battiste.

Celebration of Life Services, 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West “O” Street, Lincoln. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.