Joseph Adolph Mares, age 80 of Friend, NE, passed away on June 25, 2023 at the Friend HospitalFuneral services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 - 7 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.