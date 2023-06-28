Joe grew up in Wilber and graduated from Wilber High School in 1961. He then attended Doane College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 1966. While cruising Crete with his buddies Joe met Cheryl Lynn Sysel of Dorchester and they were married on April 26, 1969 at the United Methodist Church in Crete. After working several years at Dorsey Labs in Lincoln, Joe decided there might be a better career out there for him and he enrolled at the University of Nebraska to become a pharmacist. He graduated in 1974 and soon found a job at Chief Drug in Tecumseh, Nebraska. It was there that Joe and Cheryl welcomed their daughter Sheri Renae in 1975. Joe and Cheryl both wanted to be closer to home and in 1978 they moved to Friend when Joe found a job at Johnson Pharmacy. Joe loved his work at the pharmacy and particularly enjoyed being a fill in pharmacist for other area pharmacies when they needed extra help. In 1997 the opportunity came up for Joe and Cheryl to purchase 1/2 ownership in Johnson Pharmacy where he continued to work until his retirement in 2015. Joe always enjoyed tinkering with things and was always the guy to go to if you needed help figuring something out. As a young boy he enjoyed hanging out with his friends making model airplanes, inventing science projects and earning the nickname “pinky” because every situation made him blush, a trait that he lovingly passed on to his daughter Sheri. In his later years he very much enjoyed reading especially science fiction and Star Trek books. Joe was always proud of his Czech heritage and enjoyed helping line up the Wilber Czech Days parade on his motorcycle. He was a member of the Nebraska Pharmacy Association, Tabor Lodge #74 of Dorchester and an avid bowler at the Friendly Lanes in Friend. He will always be remembered for being a kind, quiet man that even though his body was failing him he never complained.