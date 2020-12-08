July 27, 1958 - December 4, 2020

Joseph A Swanda, 62, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1958 in Lincoln to John and Jean (Eipperle) Swanda, Sr. He retired from BNSF Railroad after 43 years.

Joseph is survived by sisters, Susan Street, Deborah Swanda, Laurie Jacobsen, Jaimie McGowan (Steve); brother, John (Jack) L. Swanda, Jr. (Karen), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by parents, John L., Sr. and Jean R. Eipperle Swanda.

A service will be planned at a later time. Please send memorials to the Joe Swanda Go Fund Me, Lincoln Foodnet, Lincoln Pride Fest, or the charity of your choice in Joe's name. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com