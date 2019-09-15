July 9, 1981 - August 28, 2019
Jordon R. Wiggins, age 38, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Omaha, NE. He was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend. Jordon was born on July 9, 1981 to Robert R. and Shirley (Bartruff) Wiggins in Kearney, NE. He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney. Growing up he participated in soccer, wrestling, baseball, and scouting; enjoyed time with his Grandparents on their farm, fishing and hunting with friends, and playing bridge, cribbage or pitch.
He graduated from Kearney Senior High School in 1999. Following high school graduation, Jordon enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated in December 2003 with a degree in accounting and finance. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Following graduation from UNL, Jordon began working for Deloitte in Omaha. In 2017, he began working for TD Ameritrade.
Jordon will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, kindness, incredible work ethic, his selfless love and care for his children, and the thoughtful help and support he gave to his family, friends, co-workers, and others.
Jordon is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (5 years) and Leah (3 years) of Omaha, NE, as well as his dog Boris. His parents Robert and Shirley Wiggins of Lincoln, NE. Brother Jason (Amanda) Wiggins of Orono, MN and children Jack and Ella. Sister Jenna (Barrett) Ruud of Lincoln, NE and children Brooks and Hudson. In addition, he is survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Vern and Lorraine Bartruff; Ray and Jewell Wiggins, Uncle Ron Wiggins, and Aunt Catherine Chin.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel (3950 Hohensee Drive) with burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Lincoln Country Club from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on September 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial to the Omaha Zoo Foundation: attention Safari Park or the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Please visit roperandsons.com.
