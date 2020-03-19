Jordan David Nun, 33 years of age of Lincoln, Nebraska, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on October 16, 1986 to Dennis and Patty Nun. His was named after the descending river of Palestine – The Jordan, and King David – the godly king of Israel. Jordan David – the son of Nun. As a teenager, he trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and wished to be baptized as a witness of his conversion. He and his dad flew to Israel, and as a testimony of his faith, his dad baptized him in very river for which he was named – The Jordan.

Jordan graduated from Lincoln Christian High School in May, 2005. During his junior year of high school, he earned the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout. Following his graduation, he purchased his own home in Lincoln and graduated from Southeast Community College, earning an associate's degree in Entrepreneurship. He was a creative and focused young man. Jordan also earned his realtor's license. Seven years ago he came to his dad and said, “Dad, I want to join the family business.” That business, being a representative for the Conklin Company, Inc. Through his sales and investment in other people, he achieved the title of Director. As a Conklin Director handling their products, he started his own lawn care business, Fox Fertilizer. Within a year, he had so much business, he had to turn down new customer requests! He loved helping people turn their Nebraska dry and parched lawns into a beautiful carpet of green.