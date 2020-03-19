October 16, 1986 – March 15, 2020
Jordan David Nun, 33 years of age of Lincoln, Nebraska, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on October 16, 1986 to Dennis and Patty Nun. His was named after the descending river of Palestine – The Jordan, and King David – the godly king of Israel. Jordan David – the son of Nun. As a teenager, he trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and wished to be baptized as a witness of his conversion. He and his dad flew to Israel, and as a testimony of his faith, his dad baptized him in very river for which he was named – The Jordan.
Jordan graduated from Lincoln Christian High School in May, 2005. During his junior year of high school, he earned the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout. Following his graduation, he purchased his own home in Lincoln and graduated from Southeast Community College, earning an associate's degree in Entrepreneurship. He was a creative and focused young man. Jordan also earned his realtor's license. Seven years ago he came to his dad and said, “Dad, I want to join the family business.” That business, being a representative for the Conklin Company, Inc. Through his sales and investment in other people, he achieved the title of Director. As a Conklin Director handling their products, he started his own lawn care business, Fox Fertilizer. Within a year, he had so much business, he had to turn down new customer requests! He loved helping people turn their Nebraska dry and parched lawns into a beautiful carpet of green.
He applied and became a member of Class 35 of the Nebraska LEAD Program. This 2-year program is recognized both statewide and nationally as an innovative organization that invests in the leaders of Nebraska, developing their leadership skills on both a local and national level. He was a volunteer speaker at the Lincoln Pregnancy Center, and an active member and leader of Redeemer Presbyterian Church.
Jordan was a gourmet cook. He would conduct extensive research to discover nuances and techniques of other country's culinary cultures. He was especially interested in Asian cuisines. He loved indulging his family and friends with his creative cooking as he presented his meals.
Jordan's most joyful investment was raising his children. He loved introducing them to the outdoors and hiking and walking along streams looking for frogs and sharing the world with them in little adventures.
Jordan is survived by his wife of eleven years, Sarah, and their four children, Julian, Emerson, Adrian, and Rosalyn; parents, Dennis and Patty Nun; five siblings: Sarah and husband Nathan and children, Nolan, Etta and Lucia; Adam and partner Anisa; Chelsea and husband Austin and children Oliver and Simon; Brianna; Lauren; parents-in-law Ron and Liz Costello; siblings-in-law Amanda, Sam and Blake; and, grandmother Elveda Elznic. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Ron Elznic and his Grandpa and Grandma Duane and Joan Nun.
A service honoring Jordan will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Berean Church. No visitation. Pastor Matt Odum, Jordan's pastor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Because of the current restrictions on public gatherings, the service is by invitation only. There will be a live stream of the memorial service available at: jordannunmemorial.com beginning at 10:00 am CDT, allowing for Jordan's friends from across the country and around the world to participate in the service. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been established to support Sarah and the children. A donation can be made at: donate.jordannunmemorial.com. Services are being handled by Roper and Sons.