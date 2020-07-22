July 14, 2020
Jonathon (Jon) Kuipers of Lincoln, NE (formerly of Oakes, ND) left us on July 14, 2020. He was employed by Advantage Solutions marketing Mars products at Walmarts in Lincoln, Columbus, Seward, Fremont, and Norfolk.
A service will be held at St. Katherine's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 with a burial to follow at St. Katherine's Catholic Cemetery in Braddock, ND. Please visit www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com.
