Jon Thomas Williams, Jr.

June 2, 1943 - December 9, 2022

Jon Thomas Williams, Jr., 79, Petroleum Geologist, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. Jon was born in Wichita, KS on June 2, 1943 to Jon T., Sr., and Rogene Williams. He lived most of his school years in Lincoln, NE. After attending the University of Nebraska he moved to Wichita to work as a geologist for his grandfather's oil company in 1964.

From 1967 until 2006 he worked as a petroleum geologist and engineer where he drilled or caused to be drilled over 500 wells. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 as a combat engineer, sergeant, and demolition specialist.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jon Thomas Williams, Sr. and Rogene. Survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Jack) Williams-Graham of Lincoln, NE; grandson, Rick (Heather) Bradley; granddaughters, Morgan, Megan, and Margery Graham; brother, Dwight (Beth) Williams; sister, Jan Schroff; nephews, Dwight (Mallory) Williams, Wes Williams, Chris Williams, Brent Schroff; niece, Daisy Williams.

Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. A memorial has been established with Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection (LAPP), 310 W. 45th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com