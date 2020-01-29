September 20, 1935 - January 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jon M. Fink, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. He was born to John "Jack" and Doris (Townsend) Fink on Sept. 20, 1935. Owner/Operator of Tecumseh Livestock Market and sale barn for 29 years.

He is survived by his wife Joan (Rinne), sons, Jon David “J.D.” Fink (Tami) of Elkhorn and Jeffery “Jeff” Fink (Jana) of Humboldt, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Doris Naaf (Jerry) of Boise, ID. Jon was preceded in death by parents, parents-in-law, Leonard and Belva “Sue” Rinne and sister-in-law, Judith Rinne.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., Fri. Jan. 31, 2020 United Methodist Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family 6-8, Thurs. Jan. 30, at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials to the UMC or Johnson Co. Historical Society. Interment: Tecumseh Cemetery with full military rites. www.wherrymortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jon Fink, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh

202 N. 3rd Street

Tecumseh, NE 68450 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jon's Visitation begins. Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh

202 N. 3rd Street

Tecumseh, NE 68450 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jon's Family Greeting Friends begins.