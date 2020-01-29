Jon M. Fink
Jon M. Fink

September 20, 1935 - January 27, 2020

Jon M. Fink, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. He was born to John "Jack" and Doris (Townsend) Fink on Sept. 20, 1935. Owner/Operator of Tecumseh Livestock Market and sale barn for 29 years.

He is survived by his wife Joan (Rinne), sons, Jon David “J.D.” Fink (Tami) of Elkhorn and Jeffery “Jeff” Fink (Jana) of Humboldt, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Doris Naaf (Jerry) of Boise, ID. Jon was preceded in death by parents, parents-in-law, Leonard and Belva “Sue” Rinne and sister-in-law, Judith Rinne.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., Fri. Jan. 31, 2020 United Methodist Church, Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family 6-8, Thurs. Jan. 30, at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials to the UMC or Johnson Co. Historical Society. Interment: Tecumseh Cemetery with full military rites. www.wherrymortuary.com.

