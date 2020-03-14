June 29, 1968 - March 9, 2020
Jon LeRoy Kleve, 51, of Lincoln, died in a skiing accident March 9 in Keystone, Colo., his favorite place in the world. He was born June 29, 1968 to LeRoy and Jeanette (Johnson) Kleve in Central City, Neb. Jon's favorite thing to do in the whole world was snow skiing. When he was 21, he worked in Summit County, Colo. and was planning to retire there.
In high school, he was in the Nebraska All-State Choir, school musicals and marching band. He graduated from Central City High School in 1986 and later attended UNL.
Jon worked in IT for the State of Nebraska for 20 years, most recently as OST Supervisor for the Office of the CIO. He had a sharp wit and a dry sense of humor. Everything Jon touched, he did with a level of passion. He never stopped dreaming and improving.
Jon held a brown belt in the martial art of Aikido. He was a member of Aikido of Nebraska, where he volunteered for the youth program. He was a member of the Cornhusker Ski Club and won bronze badges in NASTAR Racing in 2019 and 2020.
A creative problem solver, Jon was accomplished in photography, home remodeling, car mechanics, woodworking, ballroom dancing, sewing and cooking. Always intellectually curious, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of history, astronomy, cars, movies and more.
He was meticulous about everything that was important to him. He loved long walks and playing games with friends and family. His pastimes included RPGs and restoring a vintage Oldsmobile Cutlass.
Jon is survived by daughter Rachel Ann Kleve and son Jackson Kleve of Lincoln; mother Jeanette Kleve of Central City, Neb.; brother and sister-in-law Randy and Linda Kleve of Aurora, Neb.; nephews Logan and Nate Heflebower, extended family Mike and Tammy Heflebower, and Lee and Betty Heflebower of Denver; stepdaughters Ali Meyerhoeffer of Denver and Lizz Burton of Lincoln; and close companion Linda Stephen of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his father LeRoy Kleve.
Visitation: 5 -7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at bmlfh.com.