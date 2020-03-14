June 29, 1968 - March 9, 2020

Jon LeRoy Kleve, 51, of Lincoln, died in a skiing accident March 9 in Keystone, Colo., his favorite place in the world. He was born June 29, 1968 to LeRoy and Jeanette (Johnson) Kleve in Central City, Neb. Jon's favorite thing to do in the whole world was snow skiing. When he was 21, he worked in Summit County, Colo. and was planning to retire there.

In high school, he was in the Nebraska All-State Choir, school musicals and marching band. He graduated from Central City High School in 1986 and later attended UNL.

Jon worked in IT for the State of Nebraska for 20 years, most recently as OST Supervisor for the Office of the CIO. He had a sharp wit and a dry sense of humor. Everything Jon touched, he did with a level of passion. He never stopped dreaming and improving.

Jon held a brown belt in the martial art of Aikido. He was a member of Aikido of Nebraska, where he volunteered for the youth program. He was a member of the Cornhusker Ski Club and won bronze badges in NASTAR Racing in 2019 and 2020.