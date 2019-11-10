October 10, 1930 - November 8, 2019
Jon C. “Jack” Francke, 89, of Lincoln, passed away November 8, 2019.
He was born in Nebraska City, NE on October 10, 1930 and lived his young adult life on a farm near Walton, NE with his parents August W. and Thelma (Schultz) Francke. He was a Lincoln Firefighter for 8 1/2 years. He then started his own construction business. He built several homes in Lincoln and then returned to farming in 1968. He was a long time member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where he served several years on the Board of Trustees.
He is survived by his sons Dennis (Gina) Francke, and Jerry (Alice) Francke; 5 grandchildren Jennifer Francke (Jennifer Thomas), Jason (Roxanna) Francke, Jill Francke (Melissa Hodges), Grant (Laura) Francke, Kendra (Burke) Wilson; 2 step-grandchildren Chris (Jessica) Kliment and Jay (Jeannie) Kliment; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Donald (Shirley) Weight, Loup City, NE; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents, wife Mary, 1 step-grandchild; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (11-12-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. Family will greet friends on Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Private family burial preceding Service. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Saint Marks UMC, Lincoln, NE or Goldcrest Retirement Center, Adams, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.