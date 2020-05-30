× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 4, 1976 - May 27, 2020

Jon B. Webber, of Lincoln, passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 44 years. He was born in Franklin, Neb., to Donald and Catherine (Flax) Webber on March 4, 1976. Jon worked at NET in Lincoln as Assistant Chief Engineer.

Survived by his parents, Don and Cathy Webber, Franklin; sister Jenna and husband Mark Miller, Dix, Neb.; nephew Riley Miller and niece Haley Miller; and his fur baby, his Sheltie, Kasey.

Graveside services will be held 1 pm Monday, June 1, at Greenwood Cemetery, Franklin. Visitation without family present will be held Sunday, May 31, from 4 to 7 pm at Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorials be made to the Franklin County Cancer Fund.