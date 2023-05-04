Joleen Peterson was born Joleen Kay VanArkel on November 4, 1940 in Oskaloosa Iowa. Joleen grew up on a farm outside of Wright, Iowa along with her parents, two sisters and three brothers. Joleen's early education was in a one room schoolhouse where her mother was the strict, disciplinarian teacher. Later, Joleen attended Oskaloosa Senior High School graduating in 1958. After completing her formal education, she moved to Des Moines, Iowa to begin her work as an administrative assistant. Throughout this time, Joleen dated and got engaged to her senior prom date, Robert Peterson. The two married June 2, 1962. In 1964, Joleen and Robert moved to Lincoln, Nebraska upon Robert accepting a position with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. In Lincoln the married couple joined First Presbyterian Church where they became active life-long members. Joleen fostered and maintained many friendships she found through church, work, and volunteering. She was a great listener and was truly interested in whomever she was in a conversation with. Joleen was also an avid reader of both nonfiction and mystery novels as well as a cat lover. Mostly, Joleen enjoyed spending time with her good friends, family and especially her grandson Oren.