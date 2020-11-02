John Y. Donaldson MD

Dr. John Y. Donaldson was a native of Lincoln, NE. An award-winning psychiatrist, John's life was focused on helping others. Dr. Donaldson became an Eagle Scout at the age of 14, was a National Merit semi-finalist, and a senior class speaker for the Lincoln High class of 1958. He attended Harvard University (1958-60), graduated from UNL in 1963, and in 1966 graduated from UNMC, where he received an award from the National Foundation for best senior thesis.

He interned at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln (1966-67) and was trained in both general and child psychiatry at UNMC (1967-71). He served as the Director of Child and Adolescent Services at the Lincoln Regional Center, where he became President of the medical staff in 1972. Dr. Donaldson was appointed Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at UNMC and Director of Children's Services at the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute. In 1977, he was promoted to Associate Professor and became the Director of Child and Adolescent Services at NPI, continuing in that role until entering private practice in 1980. While at NPI, he trained child psychiatrists as well as many general psychiatry residents in child psychiatry. He continued as a volunteer faculty member as an Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry until his retirement. In 2014, he received the prestigious Frank J. Menolascino Award from the American Psychiatric Association for his years of service to the cognitively impaired. He was also awarded the Nebraska Psychiatric Society Lifetime Achievement Award.