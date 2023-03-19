John William Wilson Hilton

January 26, 1943 - March 6, 2023

John passed away peacefully at his home in Point Loma, surrounded by family. He was born to Eleanor Wilson Hilton and Hiram David Hilton of Lincoln, Nebraska. His life was marked by service to others as an Officer in the Navy, as a volunteer in West Africa, and as a radiologist at San Diego Diagnostic Radiology; but most importantly John was a loving, devoted husband and father. He was always there to listen and loved to laugh, embodying Mark Twain's creed that, "Humor is mankind's greatest blessing."

He was a quiet philanthropist, a student of history, and an avid outdoorsman. As 23-year-old medical students from the University of Nebraska, John and a friend paddled a canoe 1,500 miles on the Missouri River following Lewis and Clark's expedition backwards, living on rattlesnakes and fresh-caught fish. John's adventurous spirit led him and his beloved wife on many travels, including an epic 3-month road trip to Alaska. John was also a patron of the arts and a fanatical audiophile, with a deep and abiding love of classical music. He was an active, long-term member of his church and choir, as well as a docent at the Timken Museum.

On especially beautiful days, John would exclaim, "This is a God loves you day!" John loved God, and surely because of God's mercy and grace, he is at peace. He was a beautiful soul who we will always love and miss.

He is predeceased by his sister Pamela Hilton Snow and survived by his wife Sarah Brewbaker Hilton, his four children, Ian (Lara) Hilton, Keith (Heather) Hilton, Avery (Eben) Hilton Russell, Megan Hilton, and four grandchildren, Claire, Wilson, Naomi and Jude. He is also survived by two step-children, Megan Gates and Tim (Tina) Gates, three step-grandchildren and his loyal Pug, Oscar.

In lieu of flowers, a tribute can be made in memory of John to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. The service commemorating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in the sanctuary at Point Loma Community Presbyterian, 2128 Chatsworth Blvd. in Point Loma, San Diego, California.