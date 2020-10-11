John William Jonas, 83, of Lincoln passed away October 8, 2020. Born August 18, 1937 in Atkinson, NE to William and Josephine Jonas. He graduated from Burwell High School in 1955. After graduating, he was drafted into the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at Kearney State College before retiring in 1993 and moved to Lincoln in 2003. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Kearney.