John William Davis Jr.
View Comments

John William Davis Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1927 - March 14, 2020

John William Davis, Jr. 92 passed away March 14, 2020. John was born to John and Bertha (Tucker) Davis Sr. in Audubon, IA on May 27, 1927.

John is survived by his loving wife of 32 Years Karlene Badgett; sons, Rick Davis of Billings, MT, Darwin Davis of Beatrice, NE; daughter, Roberta Grady of Beatrice, NE; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister Esther Knapp of Jefferson, IA. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of John Davis, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News