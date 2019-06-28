{{featured_button_text}}

July 21, 1929 – June 26, 2019

John “Jack” William Bridge Jr., age 89, born in Lincoln to John Bridge and Isabell Jensen Bridge. Graduated from Northeast High School. He was a union brick layer for 24 years. He had a pilot's license and was a firefighter.

Survived by daughters Sheryl Alderman, Brenda Schelhorn and Julie Crane; son Thomas Bridge; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Florence Bridge; daughter Carrie Lynn Bridge.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Condolences at Wyuka.com.

