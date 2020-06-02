John W. Young
March 7, 1932 - May 30, 2020
Survived by wife Laura Mary, son John JR (Barb Young), daughters Pam Young, Lori and Doug Kerwood. grandchildren; Allison O'Neill, Nick Kerwood, Kate and Troy Watson, great grandchildren: Jaidyn O'Neill, Preston Watson, Parker Watson, Porter Watson and Paisley Watson; sisters; Marylee Berggeron, June Compton and Helen and Harlan Schardt. Preceded in death by parents and daughter Debbie Young.
Memorial services 12:00 Noon on Sat, 7/11/20 First United Methodist Church in York. Cremation/no visitation. www.metzmortuary.com
