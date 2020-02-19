December 13, 1932 - February 17, 2020

John W. Stratton, 87, of Omaha, NE, passed away February 17, 2020, in Omaha. He was born December 13, 1932 in San Jose, CA to John and Fern (Stratton) Jepson. John grew up in the San Francisco Bay area where he began his baseball career.

In 1949, the “scrappy shortstop” from San Jose, CA, played in the American Legion “Little League World Series” at Omaha's Municipal Stadium (Rosenblatt Stadium) as a member of the Bill Irwin Post (Oakland, CA) Little League Team. He was the shortstop in a triple play that helped secure victory in the title game. It seems fitting that his life led him back to Omaha where he eventually crossed home plate, for the last time.

Of all the wonderful experiences John had during his lifetime, his family was always first. As he told his grandkids after their games: “Number (jersey number) on your scorecard, number one in my heart.” As a teenager, he played in the 1950 Hearst Sandlot Classic in New York City and met Joe Di Maggio. His baseball career in the minor leagues took him to Ventura, CA; Eau Claire, WI; Evansville, IN; Jacksonville, FL and Cedar Rapids, IA.