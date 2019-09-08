January 7, 1942 - May 9, 2019
John W. Hylan, age 77, of Denton, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 near Minden, Louisiana. He was born January 7, 1942 to Dr. Nathan W. and Mrs. Marjorie M. (Van Vaulkenburg) Hylan in Derry, New Hampshire and was the third of four children.
John is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Nathan W. Hylan, and mother, Marjorie M. Hylan. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Laluk (Troy) of Shawnee, Kansas; son Gary Hylan of Hastings, Nebraska and three beautiful grandchildren Avery Laluk (Amani), Jordan Laluk and Brianne Laluk all of Shawnee, Kansas; brother David W. Hylan (Bonnie) of Marsalis, Louisiana; sister Janet M. Moss (Harold) of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother Roger A. Hylan (Elizabeth) of Mansfield, Louisiana; and former spouse and special friend Bonnie Slansky of Minden, Nebraska. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family, too many to name, but he loved and cared for every one of them.
Memorial Service will be held October 5, at 11 a.m. at Haynesville United Methodist Church, Haynesville, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
