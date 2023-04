Celebration of Life Services for John W. Doran will be held April 28, 2023, 2:30 - 4:30 p.m at University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus, Student Union, Arbor Suite and April 29, 2023, 11 a.m. at Antelope Park Church of the Brethren 3645 Normal Blvd., Lincoln, Nebraska. To view the church service online, visit https:/www.facebook.com/antelopeparkchurch.