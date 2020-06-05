× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 7, 1937 - June 3, 2020

John Verners Bitenieks, 82, died June 3, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born October 7, 1937 in Nereta, Latvia to Roberts and Elza (Zerins) Bitenieks. John graduated from Lincoln High school and was an Engineer at General Dynamics.

Family Members include his wife DeEtte (Anderson) Bitenieks; daughter Lisa Bitenieks and son David Bitenieks; grandchildren Kaian and Kira Bitenieks-Phillips; sister Elizabete Cuddy and brother Robert Bitenieks.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday (6-12-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Burial will be held at a later date at Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at www.Roperandsons.com

