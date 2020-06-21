John ‘Tim’ Timothy Sybrandt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 6, 1950 - June 14, 2020

Tim Sybrandt, 69, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home in Eagle, Nebraska. Born July 6th, 1950, to John and Dorothy (Umland) Sybrandt. Tim worked for Bryant Heating and Air for many years before starting his own company, Sybrandt Sheet Metal. Tim and his mother Dorothy were co-owners of Mister Henry's Bar and Restaurant in Eagle, Nebraska, where they shared a love of cooking and collecting antiques.

Tim was an avid racing fan, he loved restoring cars and collecting memorabilia. He could build or fix just about anything. Tim had a quirky sense of humor and will be so very missed by all of his family and friends.

Tim is survived by his fiancée, Teresa Leisinger of Eagle, NE; niece, Heather (Steve) Saltzman; great-niece, Makenzie Saltzman all of Lincoln; son, Todd Capps; grandchildren, Megan and Colby Capps all of Loma, CO; cousins, Kim (Keith) Allen of Beatrice, NE, Bob (Maria) Umland of Federal Way, WA, Kelli (Sheehan) Hepburn, Lincoln, NE; along with many friends and his loving dog, Hank. He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; sister, Connie Loos; and Uncle, Lowell Umland.

Visitation Monday, June 22nd from 5-7 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 and R Street in Lincoln, NE. Celebration of Life Tuesday, June 23rd, 10:30 am, at the Eagle Cemetery for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to family for future designation.