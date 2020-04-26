September 23, 1933 - April 21, 2020
John T. McGreer lll passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. He was born September 23, 1933 to John T. McGreer Jr. and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer in Montreal, Canada. John met the love of his life, Marilyn (Brewster) McGreer while attending the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. They married in 1956 and moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He served as a U.S. Army Captain after completing his radiology and pathology fellowship at the University of Michigan. Following in his father's footsteps as a radiologist, John returned to Lincoln eventually becoming president of Radiology Associates P.C. and serving as Lincoln General Hospital's Chief of Staff.
First and foremost, John was a loving and devoted family man. He loved watching his family grow, marveling at his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was John's greatest treasure. John valued his community and enjoyed giving back. He was a dedicated leader in the Boy Scouts of America, a life-long supporter of his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, and believed in helping the next class of radiologists succeed through his continuous mentoring and coaching of radiology students. He received multiple awards for his commitment and service. Most importantly, John lived by the Golden Rule. His smile and humor will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn Jo (Brewster) of Lincoln, daughters and sons-in-law Jane and John Sinovic of Omaha; Julie and Mike Sullivan of Lincoln; Mary and Craig Schmidt of Tennessee; daughter-in-law Connie (Redding) McGreer; brother-in-law Robert Brewster; and sister-in-law Frances (North) Brewster. Grandchildren and spouses Emily McGreer and Brian Davison; Allison McGreer and Kaleb Nixon; Kathryn McGreer and Joseph Brooks; Sarah Sinovic and Michael Hardaway; Elisa Sinovic and Bryan Murray; Jacob Schmidt; Elizabeth Grace Schmidt; John Sullivan; Mike IV and Katie (Dischler) Sullivan; Tony Sullivan and Aleigh Chvatal; Patrick and Ellie (Perkins) Sullivan; Robert Sullivan and Carly Naramore; and Mayme Sullivan. Great-grandchildren Johanna Leibel; Kinley Nixon; Aubree Brandau (Murray); Eliot Davison; Kaia Brooks; Hayes Brooks; Michael Joseph Sullivan V; and Carter Sullivan. Nephews Mike, James, William, Wayne, Nathan and Matthew Brewster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Jr. and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer; son, John Thomas McGreer IV; brother, Joel Edward McGreer; brother-in-law, Frank W. Brewster; and sister-in-law, Maydene Brewster.
A public visitation will be held at Wyuka Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29th from 12-5 p.m. During the visitation we will be abiding by the CDC recommendation of social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home. The public is invited to drive by the gravesite and pay respects beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2nd at Wyuka Cemetery, following a private interment. A Celebration of Life service in honor of John Thomas McGreer III will be held at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity (Attn: John T. McGreer III Memorial Fund; P.O. Box 82866; Lincoln, NE 68501) or Villa Marie School (Attn: John T. McGreer III Memorial Fund; 7205 N. 112 St.; Waverly, NE 68462). Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
