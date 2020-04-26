× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 23, 1933 - April 21, 2020

John T. McGreer lll passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. He was born September 23, 1933 to John T. McGreer Jr. and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer in Montreal, Canada. John met the love of his life, Marilyn (Brewster) McGreer while attending the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. They married in 1956 and moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He served as a U.S. Army Captain after completing his radiology and pathology fellowship at the University of Michigan. Following in his father's footsteps as a radiologist, John returned to Lincoln eventually becoming president of Radiology Associates P.C. and serving as Lincoln General Hospital's Chief of Staff.

First and foremost, John was a loving and devoted family man. He loved watching his family grow, marveling at his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was John's greatest treasure. John valued his community and enjoyed giving back. He was a dedicated leader in the Boy Scouts of America, a life-long supporter of his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, and believed in helping the next class of radiologists succeed through his continuous mentoring and coaching of radiology students. He received multiple awards for his commitment and service. Most importantly, John lived by the Golden Rule. His smile and humor will be missed by many.