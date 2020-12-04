 Skip to main content
June 27, 1961 - November 30, 2020

John Stephen “Steve” Olney, 59, Lincoln, died November 30, 2020. He was born June 27, 1961 to Richard and Marjorie (Stapleton) Olney.

Survived by his brothers, Dr. Richard F. (Dr. Ann Haskins) Olney, Omaha, Douglas C. (Gail) Olney, Granbury, TX; nieces and nephews, Gwendolyn Olney (Scott Peters), Jocelyn Olney (Ross) Harrison, Jude David Olney (Rachel Salyers), Richard C. Olney II, and Neil Olney; aunt, Marian Tremain, Reno, NV. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert B. Olney.

Private family interment. Memorials may be given to CenterPointe, 2633 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68503. Condolences may be posted online at Roperandsons.com.

