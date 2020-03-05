John Soflin
View Comments

John Soflin

{{featured_button_text}}
John Soflin

John Soflin

November 17, 1949 - March 3, 2020

A celebration of John's life will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 7, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Burial with military honors: 1 pm March 9, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation: 5-7 pm March 6, at the church in Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, reynoldslovefuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of John Soflin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church
201 E. 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News