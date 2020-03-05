John Soflin
November 17, 1949 - March 3, 2020
A celebration of John's life will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 7, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Burial with military honors: 1 pm March 9, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation: 5-7 pm March 6, at the church in Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church
201 E. 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
