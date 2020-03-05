John Soflin

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A celebration of John's life will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 7, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Burial with military honors: 1 pm March 9, at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation: 5-7 pm March 6, at the church in Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, reynoldslovefuneralhome.com