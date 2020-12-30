John Shelby Jones
July 28, 1937 - December 26, 2020
John Shelby Jones, 83 Lincoln NE. July 28, 1937-December 26, 2020- Dad, Grandpa, mentor, friend, author, world traveler, lover of God, family, friends and movies. John passed away on Saturday, December 26th at the Northview Independence House under the care of loving staff at Northview and Aseracare Hospice services.
Born on July 28, 1937 to Mary Jane (Eyerly) Jones and Shelby Sexson Jones in Junction City Kansas. He would spend his adolescence and young adult life in Gardner Kansas. John remained an only child until the age of 12 when he was surprised and blessed with a baby brother Stan. Three short years later a baby sister, Patricia (Trish) joined the Jones family. John played and lettered in basketball at Gardner HS. where he graduated as Senior Class President in 1955. He worked in the family grocery store in Gardner for several years as a young adult.
In 1956 he married Rogene Stempel. They divorced in 1960. John moved to Lincoln Ne. to continue his grocery career and married Carroll Jones in 1961. He and Carroll remained in Lincoln where John continued his lifelong career as a grocer. John worked in management at Demma's grocery in the 60's and early 70's. He and Carroll then purchased and ran Havelock Jack and Jill for a number of years. John later went to work with Russ's IGA and eventually retired from Russ's Market.
He and Carroll planned to travel the world after both retired but sadly, she passed before they could make that dream a reality. Through the next 25 years, John traveled with friends and family across the U.S. and Internationally through the years. He was a faithful member of Unity Lincoln church and a member of Peacekeepers International and Nebraskans for Peace.
John wrote two books entitled 'This I Believe' I & II. The books were a compilation of his thoughts, dreams and educational experiences. He donated all proceeds from the sale of the books.
John and Carroll's marriage joined together 5 children: they survive him, Joey (Jennifer Norman) Jones, Tracie Foreman, Jerry (Mary Heyer) Jones, Julie Schwartz all of Lincoln, Jim (Julie) Jones, Madison Wisconsin. From the 5 children came 12 Grandchildren and 21 Great- Grandchildren. John cherished his relationships with his grandchildren and loved to go and visit them any time the opportunity arose.
He spent many good years with his significant other Virginia (Ginger) Hoyt going to movies, restaurants, wineries, short road trips, church events, concerts.
John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carroll, nephew Rich, aunts, uncles and beloved friends.
We ask that donations be made to Unity Lincoln Church 1941 N. 68th St. Lincoln NE. 68505. Due to the COVID-19 virus, graveside services will be held in Elmwood NE. Sunday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. that afternoon. Contact family at zooey3776@gmail.com.; to leave a condolence or tribute www.hammonsfs.com