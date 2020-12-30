John Shelby Jones

He and Carroll planned to travel the world after both retired but sadly, she passed before they could make that dream a reality. Through the next 25 years, John traveled with friends and family across the U.S. and Internationally through the years. He was a faithful member of Unity Lincoln church and a member of Peacekeepers International and Nebraskans for Peace.

John wrote two books entitled 'This I Believe' I & II. The books were a compilation of his thoughts, dreams and educational experiences. He donated all proceeds from the sale of the books.

John and Carroll's marriage joined together 5 children: they survive him, Joey (Jennifer Norman) Jones, Tracie Foreman, Jerry (Mary Heyer) Jones, Julie Schwartz all of Lincoln, Jim (Julie) Jones, Madison Wisconsin. From the 5 children came 12 Grandchildren and 21 Great- Grandchildren. John cherished his relationships with his grandchildren and loved to go and visit them any time the opportunity arose.

He spent many good years with his significant other Virginia (Ginger) Hoyt going to movies, restaurants, wineries, short road trips, church events, concerts.

John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carroll, nephew Rich, aunts, uncles and beloved friends.

We ask that donations be made to Unity Lincoln Church 1941 N. 68th St. Lincoln NE. 68505. Due to the COVID-19 virus, graveside services will be held in Elmwood NE. Sunday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. that afternoon. Contact family at zooey3776@gmail.com.; to leave a condolence or tribute www.hammonsfs.com