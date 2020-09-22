John Schrekinger Campbell

Originally Board Certified in Pediatrics and Family Medicine, he sought additional training and added obstetrics (catching babies, he called it) in 1986, allowing him the privilege of providing as natural childbirth experiences as possible for families. He was known for the many buttons he wore on his jacket lapels at work, advocating for issues important to him, such as world peace and women's equality. He enjoyed all the long-term interactions he had with his many patients and even did house calls to some who were sick or dying.

Dr. Campbell continued working at what became Downtown Physicians Group for 23 years until his illness forced his retirement in 2002. His patients were extremely devoted to him and shocked when they discovered that he was retiring, continuing to greet him with great affection when they saw him around Lincoln.

Dr. Campbell believed in community service. He was a member of Nebraskans For Peace. He was on the Medical Advisory Board of the Childbirth and Parent Education Association from 1981 to 1989, the medical advisor to La Leche League of Nebraska from 1982 to 2002, a Board member of the Rape Spouse Abuse Crisis Center, now called Voices of Hope, from 1992 to 1998, and a Board member of the Lincoln Chapter of the American Heart Association from 1982 to 1987, serving as its President from 1985 to 1987.