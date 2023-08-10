John S. Albin
September 17, 1954 - July 1, 2023
John S. Albin passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents, George Albin, Jane Meehan and Charles Meehan
Survived by his wife Susie, children; Mike (Lisa), Katie (John Fagerland), Granddaughter Ruby Albin, many extended family members and friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL was held Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street in Omaha, Ne with a Private Interment
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Sigma Phi Epsilon, Nebraska Alpha.